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Manassas Park Community Center Summer Camp registration open

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Plan ahead for summer!

Manassas Park Community Center Summer Camp registration is now open!

April Summer Camp BOGO Special: In April, enroll in a preschool, school-age, athletic, or teen camp and get the 2nd camp 50% off! MPCC membership is not required to take advantage of this deal. Limit of 4 camps at 50% off.

Visit www.mpdpr.com/summercamps for more details, or speak to one of our front desk representatives.

99 Adams Street, Manassas Park, VA 20111   |   703.335.8872   |   www.ManassasParkCommunityCenter.com

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