Manassas Park Community Center Summer Camp registration open

Plan ahead for summer!

Manassas Park Community Center Summer Camp registration is now open!

April Summer Camp BOGO Special: In April, enroll in a preschool, school-age, athletic, or teen camp and get the 2nd camp 50% off! MPCC membership is not required to take advantage of this deal. Limit of 4 camps at 50% off.

Visit www.mpdpr.com/summercamps for more details, or speak to one of our front desk representatives.

99 Adams Street, Manassas Park, VA 20111 | 703.335.8872 | www.ManassasParkCommunityCenter.com