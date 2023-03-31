ACTS hangs up crisis help line after 40 years

The ACTS Crisis Helpline will cease operation on June 30, 2023.

The Dumfries-based non-profit announced the closure of the 41-year-old telephone helpline on Thursday, March 30. During its time, staffers at the helpline took 500,000 calls from Prince William County residents and calls from across the U.S. as part of the National Suicide Hotline Network, said ACTS Interim CEO David Strand.

Last year, the helpline fielded more than 11,800 calls. With the launch of the National 988 services and the Virginia Regional Crisis Center, the ACTS crisis line duplicated services already offered by others, said Strand.

More in a press release: