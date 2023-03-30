On April 12, 2023, Annaburg Manor, 9201 Maple Street, will hold a public “meet and greet” event at noon. Annaburg is considered to be one of the most historical places in Manassas.

It is hosted by the City of Manassas Virginia Parks Culture & Recreation Department to connect the Manassas community with the archeologists working on the historic site. It is open to the public and does not require registration beforehand.

Archeologists at Annaburg have uncovered the foundation of Annaburg’s historical stone tower, Portner Tower. Among restoration efforts, more excavation for artifacts is planned to take place “in the late spring or early summer of 2023,” according to the Manassas website.

The Annaburg Manor was first built in 1892 as a summer retreat by Robert and Anna Portner. Though somewhat informal, this experience will give an insight into what the archeologists at Annaburg are expecting to uncover in the future as they begin their excavating process.