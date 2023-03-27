TV show seeks contestants after Manassas native booted

“Love Island USA,” a TV show currently the Peacock streaming service, is currently casting for its upcoming season, which will stream this summer.

The show seeks a new group of singles to participate in the competition, where islanders will take up residence in a villa in hopes of finding love and winning a $100,000 prize.

Manassas resident Kat Gibson became a contestant on Love Island USA in 2022 when she joined during the third week of the competition. Gibson featured for two weeks before being left without a partner, which forced her off the island. Gibson is still waiting for her soulmate, a show producer tells PLN.

Living in isolation from the outside world in a sprawling villa, islanders “couple up” with one another and compete together in a series of games and challenges. Any Islander who remains single after each re-coupling ceremony risks elimination and being dumped from the island. Viewers are also given the opportunity to play along, voting for their favorite islanders and influencing the action in the villa.

The Love Island USA casting team is searching for relatable people who represent all parts of the country, from big cities to small towns. The team is looking for down-to-earth, charismatic ‘singles-next-door’ who may have never considered going on a dating show before but are open to giving it a shot.

Love Island USA hopefuls must answer over 80 questions about social media presence, names, and pronouns. Applicants must be over the age of 18.

Visit loveislandusa.castingcrane.com to apply. The show was named Peacock’s most-streamed Original Unscripted Series when it debuted on the platform in the summer of 2022.