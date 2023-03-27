Prince William Last-minute deal: County used $15 million to buy old Gander Mountain store By Potomac Local News Published March 27, 2023 at 11:00AM A former Gander Mountain store at 14011 Worth Avenue in Woodbridge will be used as a mental health crisis center. This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Potomac Local News View all posts #Locals Only #Mental Health