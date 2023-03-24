Woodbridge woman still missing after 3 months

Authorities said there’s still no trace of a woman who went missing from Woodbridge in December 2022.
Amber Seats disappeared from a house in the 1200 block of Bell View Road, behind Marumsuco Plaza in Woodbridge on December 15. According to the Black and Missing Foundation, Inc., Seats had been talking with family in California in the days leading up to her disappearance.
Prince William police tell us no indications of foul play are connected to her disappearance. Call Prince William police at 703-792-6500 if you know her whereabouts.
From Prince William police:
Ms. Seats is still reported as missing. Her family is out of the area, so there was a delayed reporting to us. Ms. Seats is believed to have lived in Prince William County for a short time, her last known address is here in Woodbridge, but when we checked the address, she no longer lives there. There was no forwarding address or any indication she remained in the County. We did take the report and listed her as missing since this was her last known area. There are no indications of foul play or that she is a danger to herself or others, or otherwise endangered.