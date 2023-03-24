Woodbridge woman still missing after 3 months

Authorities said there’s still no trace of a woman who went missing from Woodbridge in December 2022.

Amber Seats disappeared from a house in the 1200 block of Bell View Road, behind Marumsuco Plaza in Woodbridge on December 15. According to the Black and Missing Foundation, Inc., Seats had been talking with family in California in the days leading up to her disappearance.

Prince William police tell us no indications of foul play are connected to her disappearance. Call Prince William police at 703-792-6500 if you know her whereabouts.

From Prince William police: