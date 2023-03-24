Marines to fire rockets, missiles, more at Quantico next 2 weeks

It will be a noisy few weeks on and near Quantico Marine Corps Base.
Here’s a look at the latest training schedule for March 24 through April 7, 2023. Marines plan to fire missiles, rockets, mortars, and more.
From Quantico:
*Please note overnight training activity
March 24, 6:00 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Live Fire Demo 50LBS and Below (Frag)* Live Fire Inert Operations,
60/80MM Mortars
March 25, 6:00 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Live Fire 60/80MM Mortars
March 29, 7:00 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Live Fire Demo 50LBS and Below (Frag)*, Mortars,
Missiles, Rockets, and Small Arms
March 30, 7:00 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Live Fire Mortars, Missiles, Rockets, and Small Arms
March 31, 5:00 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Live Fire Demo Bangalore and Claymore, Mortars, Missiles, Rockets
April 3, 5:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Live Fire Demo, 25LBS and Below (Frag)*, Bangalore & Claymore
April 4, 7:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.
Live Fire Demo, 25LBS and Below (Frag)*, Small Arms
*April 5 – 7, 7:00 a.m. – 4:00 a.m.
Live Fire Demo, 25LBS and Below (Frag)*, .50CAL and Below, 60MM Mortars