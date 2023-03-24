Quantico

Marines to fire rockets, missiles, more at Quantico next 2 weeks

By Potomac Local News

It will be a noisy few weeks on and near Quantico Marine Corps Base.

Here’s a look at the latest training schedule for March 24 through April 7, 2023. Marines plan to fire missiles, rockets, mortars, and more.

From Quantico:

*Please note overnight training activity

March 24, 6:00 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Live Fire Demo 50LBS and Below (Frag)* Live Fire Inert Operations,
60/80MM Mortars

March 25, 6:00 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Live Fire 60/80MM Mortars

March 29, 7:00 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Live Fire Demo 50LBS and Below (Frag)*, Mortars,
Missiles, Rockets, and Small Arms

March 30, 7:00 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Live Fire Mortars, Missiles, Rockets, and Small Arms

March 31, 5:00 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Live Fire Demo Bangalore and Claymore, Mortars, Missiles, Rockets

April 3, 5:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Live Fire Demo, 25LBS and Below (Frag)*, Bangalore & Claymore

April 4, 7:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.
Live Fire Demo, 25LBS and Below (Frag)*, Small Arms

*April 5 – 7, 7:00 a.m. – 4:00 a.m.
Live Fire Demo, 25LBS and Below (Frag)*, .50CAL and Below, 60MM Mortars

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