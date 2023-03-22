Sentara introduces new ID policy at medical center

Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center is rolling out a new policy that requires visitors to show a government-issued ID and have their photo taken when they visit the hospital in Woodbridge.

The new Visitor Badging System (VBS) is now in effect for all visitors entering the hospital at 2300 Opitz Boulevard.

Sentara provides medical services to those in eastern Prince William, northern Stafford, and southern Fairfax counties.

More in a press release from the medical center.