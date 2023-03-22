Sentara introduces new ID policy at medical center

Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center is rolling out a new policy that requires visitors to show a government-issued ID and have their photo taken when they visit the hospital in Woodbridge.
The new Visitor Badging System (VBS) is now in effect for all visitors entering the hospital at 2300 Opitz Boulevard.
Sentara provides medical services to those in eastern Prince William, northern Stafford, and southern Fairfax counties.
More in a press release from the medical center.
Visitors will be asked to:
• Show a photo ID at reception, such as a driver license, state-issued ID, or military ID.
• Tell receptionists at the visitor badging station their destination.
• Have a photo taken for a visitor badge, to be worn visibly at all times.
Additionally, all individuals must lock firearms, knives, and other weapons in their vehicles before entering the hospital.
Sentara hospitals are seeking the balance between being welcoming and being safe. Visitor badging has been shown to reduce violence against staff and limits opportunities for theft of personal items from patients or employees.
The VBS expands a long-standing badge protocol in Family Maternity Centers, which helps ensure that everyone entering those secure units is appropriate. The broader goal is to have every person in Sentara hospitals wear a badge, including employees and providers, vendors, outpatients, and visitors.
Health care workers suffer 73 percent of all workplace violence, mostly from patients and visitors. The Visitor Badging System encourages respectful interaction between visitors with staff. Sentara leaders believe that most visitors will welcome VBS to help them enjoy a safer experience.
The first Sentara Commitment to our patients is to ‘Always keep you safe.’ This includes quality care and a safe healing environment. Visitor badging is one tool to help us keep that promise.
Sentara Healthcare is rolling out the new VBS at its 12 hospitals in Virginia and North Carolina.