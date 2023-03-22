Manassas City Manager gets pay raise

Patrick Pate, the man who oversees the Manassas City Government, is making more money.

The city council approved a 3% pay raise for Pate, whose been the city’s manager for the past 10 years. Pate’s annual salary is now $248,207, which the city council approved late last month.

As city manager, he is responsible for an operating budget of $328 million and a capital budget of $205 million, providing all aspects of local government service delivery.

This includes water, sewer, electric utilities, police, fire, rescue, public works, engineering, social services, a regional airport, economic development, planning, community development, and staff services.

Pate has overseen several public works projects during his tenure, including a newly-opened, four-story police department, an $6 million addition to the city museum, and the current $12 million city hall overhaul.

Pate also lives in Manassas.