Shots fired on Capital Beltway; police seek tips

Virginia State Police said someone opened fire on the Capital Beltway in Fairfax County, Virginia, on Sunday, March 19, 2023.
No one was injured. Police closed several lanes for a short time to collect bullet casings.
From Virginia State Police:
At 5:10 p.m. Sunday (March 19), Virginia State Police was notified of an individual in a sedan firing several shots at vehicles while traveling north on Interstate 495 near Exit 52 (Little River Turnpike) in Fairfax County. The sedan continued north on I-495.
One vehicle was struck. Fortunately, no one in the vehicle was injured.
The northbound travel lanes were temporarily closed so troopers could search for shell casings and any additional evidence related to this incident. Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting and/or have information related to this incident is encouraged to call the Virginia State Police at 703-803-0026 or by email at [email protected].
The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Fairfax Field Office is investigating the incident.