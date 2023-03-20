Kellogg Mill Road work postponed

Updated Tuesday, March 21 — Shoulder widening scheduled to begin this week in Stafford County has been postponed and will now begin on Monday, March 27. The work will still occur between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., Mondays through Fridays.

Original Post — A combined safety and resurfacing project on Kellogg Mill Road in Stafford County will begin this week to widen shoulders and deliver a smoother travel surface slightly.

Starting Monday, March 20, motorists can expect mobile lane closures and one-way, alternating traffic. Work will occur between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays.

Widening work will begin first on the 2-mile section of Kellogg Mill Road between Poplar Road and Abel Drive. Weather permitting, work will be underway along this section of Kellogg Mill Road for two weeks.

Once this section is completed, work will begin in the half-mile section of Kellogg Mill Road between Mountain View Road and Ramoth Church Road and is anticipated to be underway along this section for a week.

This project is a partnership between the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and Stafford County.

Shoulder widening provides drivers with more recovery space if their vehicles stray from the travel lanes. The project is intended to reduce the risk of crashes and injuries resulting from vehicles running off the road.

Construction will occur in two phases. Widening work is scheduled to occur first before Kellogg Mill Road is resurfaced later this year.

Kellogg Mill Road will be slightly widened by approximately 12 inches on each side of the road.

A new layer of asphalt will cover the widened area to create a uniform appearance and smooth travel surface. New centerline lane markings will be painted for a brighter, more reflective appearance.

Kellogg Mill Road has two travel lanes, and will remain two lanes after the widening and resurfacing.

The widening project contractor is Howard Bros., Inc.