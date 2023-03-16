Quantico 12K marathon registration opens

The Marine Corps Marathon Organization (MCMO) announced that registration for the Quantico 12K is open to the public on marinemarathon.com. The Quantico 12K will run live and in-person on August 26 aboard Marine Corps Base Quantico.

This 7.46-mile run takes participants through the grounds of Officer Candidates School, offering unique access to the area where future Marine leaders train. Runners are pushed to rise to the challenge and conquer paved streets to gravely paths.

The live event marks the third qualifier for the Distinguished Participant medal. To qualify for this coveted title, runners must register and complete a live event from each of MCMO’s event weekends in 2023:

Marine Corps 17.75K on March 25;

One of the Marine Corps Historic Half events (half marathon, Semper 5ive or Devil Dog Double) on May 21;

Quantico 12K on August 26;

One of the MCM Weekend Events (Marine Corps Marathon, MCM50K or MCM10K) on October 29;

Turkey Trot 10K on November 18;

Registration for both the live and virtual Quantico 12K is $47, and open to ages 14 and up. Virtual runners will have from August 12 to 27 to complete the distance. Participants will receive the official event shirt, a spectacular finisher medal and more.