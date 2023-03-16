Drivers to see $16 million improvements at I-95, Route 1 in Spotsylvania

Construction is beginning on three road projects in Spotsylvania County near the Interstate 95 exit 126 interchange to deliver congestion relief, reduce the risk of crashes, and add sidewalks and crosswalks that will support pedestrian travel within the project’s limits.

Together, the projects represent an investment of more than $30 million in transportation improvements near the interchange.

A groundbreaking was held today with the Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors and Delegate Robert “Bobby” Orrock to mark the ceremonial start of construction.

The projects are a partnership between Spotsylvania County and the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and have additional support from federal safety funds and regional federal transportation funds.

Three projects will be accomplished through separate construction contracts:

I-95 Exit 126 Off-Ramp Improvement and Route 1 Southbound Widening, and

Southpoint Parkway Safety Improvements

$16.6 million, SMART SCALE-funded project, supported with local funds

Adds second right turn lane to I-95 southbound off-ramp

Route 1 southbound widened from off-ramp to Southpoint Parkway with an additional travel lane

Route 1 southbound widened from off-ramp to Southpoint Parkway with an additional travel lane Second right turn lane added from Route 1 southbound to Southpoint Parkway

Project includes federally-funded Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP) improvements on Southpoint Parkway to reduce crash risk

Traffic islands on Southpoint Parkway will allow left turns into driveways but restrict through and left-turning traffic from side streets

Additional right turn lane added to Southpoint Parkway approaching Route 1

The project contractor is Branch Civil, and construction will be complete by August 26, 2025.

Route 208 (Courthouse Road) and Hood Drive Improvements

$5.9 million, SMART SCALE-funded project at intersection of Route 208 (Courthouse Road) and Hood Drive, supported with additional regional federal transportation funding

$6 million improvement using local funds to add new right and left turn lanes on Hood Drive at access point to U.S. Veterans Health Administration outpatient clinic under construction

Additional turn lanes on northbound Hood Drive approaching Courthouse Road

A raised median will be built on Hood Drive to separate northbound and southbound traffic between Courthouse Road and McGowan Drive

Additional sidewalk, crosswalks, and pedestrian crossing equipment will be installed at the intersection

The project contractor is Ardent Company, and construction will be complete by June 13, 2024.

Route 1 and Market Street Intersection Improvement

$6 million project partially funded with federal Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP) funds, supported with regional federal transportation funds and state matching funds

Triple left turn lanes from westbound Market Street to Route 1 southbound

Fourth lane on Market Street will be shared through/right turn lane

Shared through/right turn lane on Route 1 southbound will tie into the I-95 northbound on-ramp south of the intersection

New sidewalks will be added along westbound Market Street, Route 1 southbound and a short area on Route 1 northbound

Crosswalks will span Market Street and Route 1, controlled by pedestrian crossing signal equipment

The project contractor is J.L. Kent and Sons, and construction will be complete by Dec. 1, 2023.

Stay Alert for Highway Work Zones

Motorists are asked to be alert for construction crews and slow-moving equipment at these project locations. Periodic lane closures, temporary travel patterns and lane shifts will be required during construction. Most lane closures will be scheduled to avoid peak travel times.

On Hood Drive, a partial detour will be installed in late spring 2023 and will remain in place until the project is finished in June 2024. Eastbound Courthouse Road traffic will not be permitted to turn right onto Hood Drive to connect with Route 1. Hood Drive will remain open for northbound traffic traveling from Route 1 to Courthouse Road.

Scheduled lane closures for the week ahead in the exit 126 area will available each Friday afternoon on VDOT’s online Travel Center, under the lane closure listing for Fredericksburg District.

Additional Road Projects Under Construction near Exit 126 in Spotsylvania

New Park & Ride commuter lot at Route 1 and Commonwealth Drive. Adds more than 700 parking spaces for ridesharing. Completion in May 2023.

Route 17 Overpass Replacement and Widening. Building a four-lane overpass of I-95, and widening Route 17 to four lanes to just east of Germanna Point Drive. New sidewalk and shared use path. Completion in February 2024.

Route 1 turn lanes, traffic signal equipment and medians at future entrance to U.S. Veterans Health Administration outpatient clinic, located between Market Street and Mine Road. Construction under permit. Completion in summer 2023.

Future Road Projects in the Exit 126 Area

Additional transportation projects are funded to be built in Spotsylvania’s exit 126 interchange area and near Four Mile Fork, and are in the development process.

I-95 Exit 126 Northbound Ramp Improvements