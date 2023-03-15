Prince William Forest Park plans controlled burn

The National Park Service plans to conduct a prescribed fire in Prince William Forest Park this month, potentially as early as March 16, depending on weather conditions. The planned fire will cover approximately 105 acres of forested areas along Scenic Drive near the Oak Ridge Campground.

This fire aims to restore ecological processes in the park and reduce hazardous fuels.

To conduct a prescribed fire, also known as a controlled burn, many factors must align and ensure public and firefighter safety. The prescribed fire’s timing depends on weather conditions within the required wind, temperature, and relative humidity parameters.

Over the past 24 hours, high winds have prevailed over the region. However, the winds will soon subside, and temperatures will warm to the low 60s on Thursday, March 16, 2022.

Wildland fire engines, firefighters, and the nearby paved roads create buffers and fire breaks to ensure the fire is contained. National Park Service staff will monitor air quality and smoke impacts. Upon completion of the fire activity, wildland firefighters will continue to monitor the area to ensure the fire is contained.

Park roads and trails will be closed as needed to ensure the safety of the public and the firefighters. Portions of Scenic Drive, Oak Ridge Trail, and Old Blacktop Road will be closed during the burn, and smoke is expected to be visible in the northern part of the park.