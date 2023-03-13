System-wide water flush starts today

Customers of Stafford Utilities may soon experience some changes in their water as part of the County’s continued efforts to provide quality water.

From March 13, 2023, through the end of May 2023 at the latest, Stafford County will perform a system-wide flush to ensure a high level of disinfection of all county water mains.

The county takes extra steps to maintain the 717 miles of water mains in the distribution system through a deep cleaning process called “free chlorination.” Stafford County will temporarily distribute “free chlorine” instead of combined chlorines throughout the water distribution system during this process.

The free chlorination process helps remove any bacteria inside the distribution system and prevents bacteria from forming a resistance to the routine disinfection treatment process.

The free chlorination process does not adversely affect the water quality, but some people may notice a slight change in the taste and smell of their tap water. The chlorine will naturally dissipate if you store water in an open pitcher in your refrigerator. Out of an abundance of caution, this flushing process may affect owners/operators of fish tanks, laundromats, and other water-dependent operations.

You may notice an open fire hydrant when crews are flushing in your neighborhood. Opening fire hydrants helps draw the chlorine through the distribution system. The flushing also allows any sediments or minerals collected in the water mains to be washed out. If you want additional information about this program, visit staffordcountyva.gov/flushing.