Ordway Conservatory’s next show an interactive video game ballet

The Ordway Conservatory of Classical Ballet in Manassas will showcase a spring show with a cast made up entirely of children.
The show “Game On” is an interactive video game ballet. The audience will participate during the show with light-up wands they’ll use from their seats.
It’s for people of all ages and is family-friendly. Tickets range between $20 and $28.
The show is Saturday, March 25, at 6 p.m. at the Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Mason Circle in Manassas.
Ordway Conservatory of Classical Ballet owner Sara Ordway says:
Game On is a unique performance that combines classical ballet, the music and visuals of modern video games and audience participation. The story follows two young dancers who are transported inside the video game world where they must choose between three different games to play.
As they move from one level to the next, they’ll need help from the audience with their souvenir light up wands to make it past all the bosses to victory. The performance stars 104 local children and celebrates the power of video games and the beauty of classical ballet.