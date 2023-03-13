Ordway Conservatory’s next show an interactive video game ballet

The Ordway Conservatory of Classical Ballet in Manassas will showcase a spring show with a cast made up entirely of children.

The show “Game On” is an interactive video game ballet. The audience will participate during the show with light-up wands they’ll use from their seats.

It’s for people of all ages and is family-friendly. Tickets range between $20 and $28.

The show is Saturday, March 25, at 6 p.m. at the Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Mason Circle in Manassas.

Ordway Conservatory of Classical Ballet owner Sara Ordway says: