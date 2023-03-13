Home sales decline 25% in Prince William County

The number of homes sold in Prince William County, Virginia, declined by 25% in February.

The Prince William Association of Realtors says:

February of 2023 saw 323 homes sold, a decline of 24.88% from February of 2022. Additionally, new listings decreased by 41.61 percent to 362 from 620 in February 2022.

There were 333 active listings in 2023 as opposed to 174 in 2022, an increase of 91.38%. A 9.78% increase in the median sold price of homes was also reported, increasing from $460,000 to $505,000.

Finally, the average days on the market increased from 12 in 2022 to 33 in 2023.