City’s crime rate climbs, number of calls for domestic violence decreases

Manassas City Police Chief Douglass Keen released the department’s annual report to the city council for 2022.

Over the past year, officers have seen an increase in the number of people driving drunk, an overall increased crime rate prompted, primarily, by thefts, and a decreasing number of calls for both mental health calls and domestic violence situations.

More in a press release:

Traffic Citations: Due to an increased demand for traffic enforcement, there was a 22% increase in DUI Arrests in 2022. There was a 36% increase in citations issued by officers. In addition to officer enforcement, MCPD implemented a photo red light enforcement program at three intersections in the city; this program processed 23,700 violations in 2022. Through a partnership with Manassas City Public Schools, we also have a Bus Stop Arm Photo Enforcement Program, which captured 1,884 violations of drivers who illegally passed a stopped school bus. Due to these enforcement acts, MCPD recorded a 35% decrease in accidents.

Crime Rate within the City of Manassas: From 2021 to 2022, the city saw an increase in crime rate, from 20 to 25 crimes per 1,000 persons. That increase was largely due to crimes against property, not violent crimes against people–specifically, simple assaults, larcenies, and auto theft. Similar to areas around Manassas, there has been a significant rise in the theft of catalytic converters.

Quality of Life Offenses: During the year 2022, reports of domestic violence decreased by 4%, and there was a 13% decrease in mental health-related calls. One potential reason for the decrease in calls and reports was the success of the Marcus Alert Program by Rapid SOS. In addition, there was a 26% decrease in Opiate-related overdose calls, we as a department continue to carry Narcan and educate the public on the danger of Opioids.

The entire Annual Report, as well as the remarks made by Chief Keen, can be found online. our website.