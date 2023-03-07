New fireworks show date, higher cost considered

There will be the talk of fireworks at tonight’s Manassas Park Governing Body meeting.
City leaders are being asked to approve a new contract for the annual Independence Day celebration fireworks show at Signal Hill Park, 9300 Signal View Drive.
According to city documents, the city wants to change the celebration date from Tuesday, July 5, to Saturday, July 1, 2023. Moving the date would mean the city wouldn’t compete with other fireworks shows from surrounding jurisdictions, including Manassas City, which boasts the largest fireworks show in Northern Virginia.
Meanwhile, the city aims to speed up the fireworks show’s pace, removing delays caused by pyrotechnicians manually lighting fireworks. A hand-lit show costs about $22,000 and takes about 30 minutes, while a show with electronic fireworks is nearly double and shaves about five minutes off the show time.
The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at Manassas Park City Hall, 100 Park Central Plaza. Can’t go in person? Watch it on YouTube.
Here’s more about the “explosive” decision facing the governing body tonight, taken from city documents:
After receiving direction from the Governing Body and City Manager following the 2022 show, staff reached out to a multitude of vendors to request quotes for an electronic firing option. By transitioning to the electronic format, the intent is to eliminate, or at least minimize, any gaps or delays caused by the traditional hand-lit method, and ultimately create a more seamless and continuous show.
In early fall of 2022, staff reached out to four separate vendors to solicit proposals for both hand-lit and electronic firing format options. Starfire Corporation was the only vendor to reply and has presented the following options for consideration:
Option 1: Fireworks production to align with the 2022 show, which is approximately 30 minutes in length (due to delays in between firing), and displays many of the larger 3″ and 4″ firework illuminations. Total cost is $22,200.
Option 2: Fireworks production to change to an electronic firing option- still 25 minutes in length (same amount of fireworks but reduced delays between firing) and displays many of the larger 3″ and 4″ illuminations but eliminates, or at least minimizes, any gaps or delays caused by the traditional hand lit method, and ultimately create a more seamless and continuous show. Total cost is $38,000.