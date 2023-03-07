New fireworks show date, higher cost considered

There will be the talk of fireworks at tonight’s Manassas Park Governing Body meeting.

City leaders are being asked to approve a new contract for the annual Independence Day celebration fireworks show at Signal Hill Park, 9300 Signal View Drive.

According to city documents, the city wants to change the celebration date from Tuesday, July 5, to Saturday, July 1, 2023. Moving the date would mean the city wouldn’t compete with other fireworks shows from surrounding jurisdictions, including Manassas City, which boasts the largest fireworks show in Northern Virginia.

Meanwhile, the city aims to speed up the fireworks show’s pace, removing delays caused by pyrotechnicians manually lighting fireworks. A hand-lit show costs about $22,000 and takes about 30 minutes, while a show with electronic fireworks is nearly double and shaves about five minutes off the show time.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at Manassas Park City Hall, 100 Park Central Plaza. Can’t go in person? Watch it on YouTube.

Here’s more about the “explosive” decision facing the governing body tonight, taken from city documents: