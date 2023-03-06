Woman unable to escape Dale City house fire

A woman was unable to escape her burning home in Dale City on March 4, 2023 [Photo: Prince William fire and rescue] Fire crews doused a blaze caused by improperly discarded smoking materials on Friday, March 3, 2023 [Photo: Prince William fire and rescue]

A 77-year-old Dale City woman died after she could not escape her burning home.

Prince William County fire and rescue crews were called at 10:40 p.m. Saturday, March 4, 2023, to a home in the 15000 block of Concord Drive near Hampton Middle School.

There were no working smoke detectors in the house.

A Prince William County Fire Marshal provides the details of the fire:

An occupant of a single-family dwelling lost her life when she was unable to escape her burning home. Units were dispatched to the 15000 block of Concord Drive in Dale City, responding to area residents reporting a house on fire. Crews arrived observing fire and smoke emitting from the structure. Upon entry, firefighting crews quickly rescued the victim and removed the 77-year-old to the outside where immediate life-saving measures were administered. The victim was transported to a nearby medical facility where she was pronounced deceased. The cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner’s Offer. Another occupant of the home was not at home at the time of the fire. The structure sustained extensive damage. No other injuries were reported. The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire. This home was not equipped with smoke detectors. When properly installed and maintained, working smoke alarms save lives and protect against injury and loss due to fire. They play a vital role in one’s home fire escape plan by providing an early warning allowing individuals time to escape a home fire. You double your chances of surviving a home fire with working smoke alarms compared to homes without working smoke alarms pwcva.gov/smoke alarms.

Meanwhile, a Prince William County fire marshal said improperly discarded smoking materials led to a second fire in less than a week. Both occurred near Manassas.

Fire and rescue crews were called to the 7000 block of Dublin Drive, near Sudley Elementary School, for a report of a house fire at 3:28 p.m. Friday, March 3, 2023.

Three adults were displaced. No one was injured.

On Wednesday, March 1, 2023, fire crews doused a mulch fire about three miles away at an office complex on Crestwood Drive caused by a smoker, said the fire marshal.

The Prince William County Fire Marshal provided details about the March 3 blaze: