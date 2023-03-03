Travel hot spots for March 5 – March 11, 2023

The Virginia Department of Transportation warns drivers to stay away from these areas at these times for the week of March 5 – March 11, 2023.

I-95 Southbound

Exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville) to Exit 140 (Courthouse Road)

Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. and Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. Single lane closure at mile markers 143-141 for construction on the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project.

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton)

Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m., Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. and Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 7 a.m. Single lane closure between interchanges for work for the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) Off-Ramp

Monday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. Mobile lane closures on off-ramp between I-95 and Route 1 for barrier wall installation and removal of cleared trees and vegetation. Early construction activities for the I-95 southbound off-ramp widening and Route 1 southbound widening.

Exit 126 (Spotsylvania)

Monday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Lane closures near the interchange to deliver construction materials for the off-ramp widening project.

9 p.m. – Single lane closure

10 p.m. – Double lane closure

4:30 a.m. – All lanes open

Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) and Exit 118 (Thornburg)

Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closure at the bridge over Ni River, located at mile marker 121, for replacement of bridge joints. Single lane closure begins at 9 p.m. followed by double lane closures at 10 p.m. All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m.

I-95 Northbound

Exit 118 (Thornburg) and Exit 126 (Spotsylvania)

Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closure at the bridge over Ni River, located at mile marker 121, for replacement of bridge joints. Single lane closure begins at 9 p.m. followed by double lane closure at 10 p.m. All lanes reopen by 5 a.m.

Exit 130 (Route 3) to Exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton)

Sunday – Tuesday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Single lane closure for Improve 95 work.

Exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway)

Monday – Tuesday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Daytime single lane closure between interchanges for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension work.

Stafford County

Route 3

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Lane closures and shoulder closures for utility work between Dairy Lane and Rumford Road.

Route 3 (Kings Highway)

Monday – Tuesday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Lane closures and shoulder closures for permit work on Kings Highway between Chatham Heights Road and Cool Springs Road.

Route 17 (Warrenton Road) Northbound

Monday – Friday, 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. Northbound lane closures on Route 17 near the I-95 overpasses, between Sanford Drive and Short Street. Multiple construction activities for the I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing project. Between midnight and 3 a.m., crews will stop all Route 17 northbound traffic up to 30 minutes at a time each evening to install an overhead sign.

Route 17 Business (Warrenton Road) Southbound

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Southbound Route 17 Business will be reduced to a single travel lane between Heartfields Lane and Washington Street for a road maintenance project.

Pavement Marker Lens Placement

Mobile operation with brief lane closures for pavement marker lens placement. Flagging crew will direct traffic through the work zone along the following routes:

Sunday – Thursday, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m. Route 218 between Route 1 and Route 607

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Route 218 between Route 606 and King George County line

Thursday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Route 616 between Route 17 and Route 1509 (Branch Creek Way)

Spotsylvania County

Route 1 Northbound and Southbound

Monday – Friday, 7 p.m. – 7 a.m. Mobile alternating single and double lane closures between Hood Drive and Spotsylvania Parkway for early construction activities for the I-95 southbound off-ramp widening and Route 1 southbound widening project. All northbound lanes of Route 1 reopen by 6 a.m.

Route 1 and Route 606 (Mudd Tavern Road)

Monday -Tuesday, 5 p.m. – 5 a.m. Temporary traffic pattern on Route 606 west of I-95 will go into effect overnight for the widening project. Turn lanes and shoulders along the road will close through early fall 2023. Route 606 will be reduced to two travel lanes between I-95 and Route 1. Drivers should be alert to vehicles turning, use caution and allow extra travel time to adjust to temporary work zone conditions.

Route 1 Business

Monday- Friday, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Right lane closure for road work at the intersection of Lafayette Boulevard and Falcon Drive. Flaggers will direct traffic through work zone.

Route 1 and Route 661 (Hudgins Road)

Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Alternating lane and shoulder closures at the intersection of Route 1 and Hudgins Road for traffic signal work.

Route 3

Sunday – Thursday, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m. Pavement lens replacement on Route 3 between Gordon Road and Corter Road. Mobile operation with single lane closures.

Route 208 (Courthouse Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Right lane closure on eastbound Route 208 between Hood Drive and Route 1 for turn lane construction under permit.

Route 627 (Gordon Road)

Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Mobile operation with flagging for pavement marking work on Gordon Road between Route 613 (Brock Road) and Route 628.

Route 672 (Hall Industrial Drive)

Tuesday – Thursday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Flaggers will alternate one-way traffic through the work zone on Route 672 for shoulder work.