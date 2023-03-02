Winsome Sears to headline Prince William GOP annual dinner

Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears will be the headline speaker at the Prince William County Republican Committee’s annual fundraising dinner.

The county GOP will hold the dinner in Woodbridge.

More in a press release:

The Prince William County Republican Committee will hold its annual Lincoln-Reagan Dinner on April 1, at the Old Hickory Golf Course, 11921 Chanceford Drive, Woodbridge, VA, 6 PM to 9:30 PM. Tickets are $85 per person. The guest of honor will be the Republican Lt. Governor Winsome Sears.

Winsome Sears was elected Lt. Governor of Virginia in 2021. She is the first female Lieutenant Governor of the Commonwealth of Virginia, and the first Black female elected to statewide office. At age 6 Lt. Governor Sears immigrated with her family from Jamaica. She is a proud veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. A former program manager for the Hampton Roads Chamber of Commerce and VISTA volunteer, she is also a trained electrician and successful businesswoman. She holds a B.A. in English with a minor in Economics, and an M.A. in Organizational Leadership.

Jacob Mosser, Vice Chair of the Prince William County Republican Committee noted that, “Winsome Sears’ election as Virginia’s second highest official was historic. We are very excited to have a bold leader like the lieutenant governor coming to prepare us for an election in?which control of the General Assembly and the future of Virginia is at stake.”