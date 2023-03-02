Blu’s Academy to teach residents about Stafford County Government

Stafford County announced a new citizens’ education class called Blu’s Academy.

The online class features videos with information about the function of each Stafford County Government Department. The course culminates with an in-person “graduation” at the Government Center.

The online class replaces the multi-week in-person “Citizens Academy” previously used to educate citizens about local government functions. The goal is to make the opportunity more accessible for more residents.

Perspective students can sign up for the class here. They will find multiple videos on that page detailing the functions of each department. They can download a worksheet asking brief questions about the information provided. They will have two months to view the videos and answer the questions but can join anytime before the graduation class.

Once students return the worksheet to Stafford County, they are registered for a special graduation party. Students will be recognized at the party, and there will be refreshments.

County government staff will be present to answer any questions.

Sign-ups for the class start on March 1, 2023, and graduation takes place on April 27, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m. in Conference Room ABC of the George L. Gordon, Jr., Government Center, 1300 Courthouse Road in Stafford.