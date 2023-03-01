It’s an event we first told you about last month. Prince William County residents will get a chance to learn more about the state of their local parks system.
Join us to celebrate the transformative power of parks in our community as
Seth Hendler-Voss, Director of Prince William County Parks, Recreation and Tourism delivers the state of the parks address and shares findings from our 2022 annual report.
Thursday, March 2, 2023
7 p.m.
Kelly Leadership Center
14715 Bristow Rd. Manassas, VA 20112
The event comes on the heels of the approval for Doves Landing outside Manassas. At 500 acres., the passive recreational area will become the county’s largest park and will serve hikers, kayakers, and birdwatchers.
The Prince William County Department of Parks, Recreation, and Tourism manages more than 4,400 acres of parkland comprised of 81 properties and more than 60 miles of trails.
The parks log more than 2 million annual visitors.
More in a press release from county parks and rec:
Mark your calendars to join us for our 2022 State of the Parks address–an evening to celebrate the power of parks in the community. Media and the community are invited to celebrate the transformative power of parks in our community and hear from Seth Hendler-Voss, director of Prince William County Parks, Recreation and Tourism as he delivers the State of the Parks address and shares highlights from our 2022 annual report.
Seth will recap our accomplishments last year and share DPRTs vision for the future of what’s to come. After the presentation we’ll open the floor to questions and comments from the audience.
Families are welcome. There will be activities for children in attendance, through our Science in the Park, and Hands on History programs.
DPRT is proud to steward one of the most robust park systems in the United States. Residents and visitors can choose from 57 parks and facilities and 50 miles of trail spread across 5,000 acres of land–from the foot of ancient Bull Run Mountains to the mouth of the mighty Potomac River. Each year, millions of visitors partake in our offerings, relying on us for their quality-of-life pursuits.