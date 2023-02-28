Fewer homes sold, more listed in January

In January, 299 homes were sold, a noticeable decrease of 25.62% from December of 2022, according to the Prince William Association of Realtors.

The number of new listings decreased by 8.99% to 405 from 445 in December 2022. A total of 342 active listings were listed in 2023 compared to 137 in 2022, a 149.64% increase. ‘

There was also an increase of 3.37% in the median home sold price to $474,999 from $459,500 last year. Finally, the average number of days on the market increased from 18 in 2022 to 39 in 2023.

Review January’s market statistics.