Coal ash landfill town hall meeting location announced

Prince William County Potomac District Supervisor Andrea Bailey will hold a town hall to discuss the coal ash ponds and plans to cap them in a landfill near Dumfries.

The town hall will be held on March 30 at Potomac High School, 3401 Panther Pride Drive in Woodbridge.

Earlier this month, Bailey said the meeting would be used to discuss “the progress we’ve made” in the area, which is known for its lingering coal ash ponds — a toxic slurry left over from when a power station on Possum Point, along the Potomac River near Dumfries, burned coal to generate electricity between 1947 and 2003.

The plant now burns natural gas to generate power.

Dominion Energy owns and operates the plant and plans to build a $347 million double-lined landfill to hold toxic coal ash. Last year, PLN reported county documents showed that the Prince William County Government does not need to review plans for a coal ash landfill at Possum Pont, exempting it from a public facility review other to which similar facilities would be subject.

The landfill will take eight years to construct. Dominion sent a letter to the county on March 7 to request a determination if the new dump would require a review to proceed.