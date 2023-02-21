7 Days to De-Stressing

Stress is normal for everyone, but extreme stress can harm your physical and mental well-being. When your body is under too much stress, your brain sees it as a threat.

This reaction causes your cortisol levels to spike, triggering your body’s “fight or flight” response.

Finding coping methods to manage stress will improve your quality of life and overall health, including heart health.

So, who has your heart? Send this stress-less guide to them today so they know just how much you support them.

Download this FREE Sentara 7-day guide to learn the best tips for reducing stress!