Just announced: Manassas Bee Festival returns in June

We’re getting the first word on the Manassas Bee Festival, which will return to the Liberia House and Grounds at 8601 Portner Avenue in Manassas.

Now in its third year, the festival will be held Saturday, June 24, 2023.

City Councilwoman Theresa Coates Ellis and the city’s Beautification Committee are organizing the event have organized the event. Few other details about the event have been announced. Event organizers are seeking sponsors, and you can find more information here.

At the previous Manassas Bee Festivals, visitors were treated to a costume parade, the waggle dance, a spelling bee, a new bluegrass band Wayne Fairfax and Friends, live beehive demonstrations, a mead garden, farm animals, wagon rides, and more.

The event is held in conjunction with National Pollinator Week. Last year, Lawn Love ranked 2022’s Best States for Beekeeping, placing Virginia near the top of its list.

Corrected: We’re told the city’s beatification is not working on planning this year’s bee festival.