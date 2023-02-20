Kindergarten registration opens March 1 for Stafford County Public Schools for the 2023-2024 school year! Parents and guardians of children who are five years old by September 30, 2023 are encouraged to complete the online registration process.

The following documents are required for enrollment:

Driver’s License or Photo ID for Parent/Guardian

Official Birth Certificate for Child

Current Physical and Immunization Records Prior to the Opening of School

Proof of Residence/Domicile

Must provide one of these: Deed, Lease, Tax Bill

Must provide two of the following options that are current for the last two months with the parent/guardian name: Utility Bills (tied to the home), Employment Verification (payroll stubs, current employer verification on company letterhead), Tax Documents, Other Official

Correspondence with Government Agencies, Medical Bills, Consecutive Bank Statements (for 2 months), Vehicle Registration, Driver’s License, Insurance Policy

The school division will host community Mobile Enrollment Festivals, in-person registration events, through July 14, 2023 to assist families with the registration process. Families with younger children may also apply for the Head Start, Early Head Start, and Virginia Preschool Initiative programs. These early childhood programs are open for 3- and 4-year olds, infants, toddlers, and pregnant women of low-income families that live in Stafford County and meet the federal or state income-eligibility guidelines.

Translators are available in Spanish, Arabic, Dari, Farsi, Pashto, and Urdu during these community Mobile Enrollment Festivals. During the festivals, students will have the opportunity to earn their “Training Wheels” by visiting the big yellow school bus. Drivers and attendants will teach students proper boarding and riding procedures, and students will be able to explore the school bus before the first day of school. During the events, donation bins will be available for community members to drop off school supplies in support of the school division’s Collect for Kids program.

SCPS welcomes all students regardless of race, color, creed, sex, religion, national origin, or disabling condition who live within the boundaries of the Stafford County Public School district and meet state age and health requirements. For more information about SCPS visit www.staffordschools.net.