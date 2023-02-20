Prince William police report: School bomb threat, road rage, rape

Malicious Wounding – On February 19 at 6:47PM, officers responded to the Dominion Middle Ridge Apartments located in the 3600 block of Golf Side Cl. in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate an assault. The investigation revealed the victim, a 57-year-old man, and a woman he recently met were inside an apartment, when someone knocked on the door. When the victim opened the door, an unknown man immediately struck him multiple times before both men fell to the floor. As the physical altercation continued, the suspect kicked the victim multiple times before scratching at his face. At one point during the assault, the suspect grabbed money from the victim’s pocket before he and the woman fled the apartment. The victim was brought to an area hospital where his injuries were determined to be non-life threatening. The investigation continues.

Suspect Descriptions:

A white male, approximately 6’0′, 180lbs.

Last seen wearing a baseball style cap and a brown jacket

A white female approximately 30 years old, 4’11”, about 110lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes

Man opens the door to Lake Ridge apartment, attacked

Malicious Wounding – On February 19 at 6:47 p.m., officers responded to the Dominion Middle Ridge Apartments located in the 3600 block of Golf Side Cl. in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate an assault. The investigation revealed the victim, a 57-year-old man, and a woman he recently met were inside an apartment, when someone knocked on the door. When the victim opened the door, an unknown man immediately struck him multiple times before both men fell to the floor. As the physical altercation continued, the suspect kicked the victim multiple times before scratching at his face. At one point during the assault, the suspect grabbed money from the victim’s pocket before he and the woman fled the apartment. The victim was brought to an area hospital where his injuries were determined to be non-life threatening. The investigation continues.

Suspect Descriptions:

A white male, approximately 6’0′, 180lbs.

Last seen wearing a baseball style cap and a brown jacket

A white female approximately 30 years old, 4’11”, about 110lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes

Student charged with making a threat to bomb

School Bomb Threat Investigation – On February 17 at 1:29PM, the School Resource Officer (SRO) assigned to Potomac High School located at 3401 Panther Pride Dr. in Dumfries (22026) was advised about a suspicious package at the school. The investigation revealed on February 16, a student, later identified as the accused, left a wrapped package on a teacher’s desk. The following day, the teacher read a note attached to the package which implied there was a bomb inside. The teacher quickly notified school security who contacted the SRO. Police K-9 and members of the Virginia State Police Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit responded and determined the package was not a bomb, and there was no threat to the school. School personnel and the SRO worked quickly to identify the student involved. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as a 15-year-old male juvenile, was arrested.

Arrested on February 17: [Juvenile]

A 15-year-old male juvenile of Woodbridge

Charged with threats to bomb

Court Date: Pending | Status: Held at the Juvenile Detention Center

Woodbridge man raped girl in Dale City, police said

Sexual Assault Investigation – On February 17, detectives with the Special Victims Bureau concluded an investigation in a sexual assault that was reported to have to occurred at a residence in the Woodbridge (22193) area of Prince William County between December 2022 and February 2023. The investigation revealed the female victim, who was under the age of 13 at the time of the offenses, was sexually assaulted by the accused on more than one occasion during the above timeframe. The accused was known to the victim. The victim recently reported the incidents to school personnel who contacted the police prompting the investigation. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Dennys Fabricio JIMENEZ, was arrested.

Arrested on February 17:

Dennys Fabricio JIMENEZ, 34, of Woodbridge Charged with 3 counts of aggravated sexual battery Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond

Man raped 10-year-old, police said.

Rape – On February 16, detectives with the Special Victims Bureau concluded an investigation into a sexual assault that was reported to have occurred at a residence located in the Woodbridge (22193) area of Prince William County between January 16 and February 12. The investigation revealed the female victim, who was under the age of 10 at the time of the offenses, was sexually assaulted by the accused on more than one occasion during the above timeframe. The accused is known to the victim. The victim recently reported the incident to a family member who contacted the police prompting the investigation. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Bernabe GARCIA, was arrested.

Arrested on February 16:

Bernabe GARCIA, 39, of Woodbridge

Charged with rape, forcible sodomy, and aggravated sexual battery Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable