Dale City gas pipeline public meeting is Tuesday, Feb. 21

Residents will learn more about a gas pipeline to be laid in a portion of Dale City.

A public meeting about the pipeline between the Prince William County Landfill and the McCoart Center, the heart of the county government will be held Tuesday, February 21, from 7 to 9 p.m., at the McCoart Building, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge, according to a flier sent to PLN by Prince William County Neabsco District Supervisor Victor Angry:

Some Prince William County residents in the Dale City area are learning about a new natural gas pipeline that could be laid near their homes. As we’ve reported, hundreds of residents are affected, and county leaders said they aren’t happy with efforts to educate the public about the project.

https://www.potomaclocal.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/FINAL_Prince-William-County-Sanitary-Landfill-Community-Event-Flyer.pdf