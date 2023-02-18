Trail reopens after dead trees removed

Manassas Park is looking out for the safety of visitors at Signal Hill Park.

The city removed three dead trees from the 89-acre park, so they wouldn’t fall and injure guests.

More from city parks and recreation spokeswoman Loren Luck:

Three dead trees were removed and one tree had low-lying branches removed that posed a hazard to patrons who used that portion of the Signal Hill Park walking trail. These trees and limbs fell, because they were removed due to being dead and hazardous to patrons. Manassas Park Parks and Recreation Park Managers used best tree management practices, as well as receiving a second opinion from contracted tree removal services, before the determination to remove the trees and limbs due to the hazards they presented to the public. This portion of the Signal Hill Park trail was closed from 10am-4pm on Wednesday, February 15th and reopened at 4pm that day.

There are three parks in Manassas Park City: Signal Hill, Costello, and the newest, Blooms Park, site of the old General’s Ridge Golf Course.