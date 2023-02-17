Virginia tourism pros to gather in Stafford County

Tourism professionals from all corners of Virginia will convene in Stafford County for the Virginia Tourism Corporation’s Visitor Centers Seminar.
From March 20 to 22, 2023, Tour Stafford, Virginia, will welcome more than 100 travel professionals to the Holiday Inn and Conference Center just off Route 17. They will participate in a familiarization tour of the community’s visitor attractions and a conference with presentation-style educational opportunities.
Stafford bid to be the host location.
Tour Stafford, Virginia spokeswoman Courtney Swenson says:
Various Stafford area visitor attractions will be showcased during the FAM tour. Exposing these travel professionals and visitor center staff to our community is extremely important as they are often the first stop for visitor information when people travel in and out of the Commonwealth. While we do already distribute our Stafford Area Visitor Guides to Virginia Welcome centers and Rest Areas, having experienced our community allows Stafford to be top-of-mind when visitors are looking for a fun experience or stop that is close to Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia.
Tour Stafford, Virginia is excited to host an all-day FAM tour as part of the conference to expose these travel professionals from across the Commonwealth with information on Stafford’s attractions and community amenities. Partners of the event include the Holiday Inn and Conference Center, and tourism attractions like Gari Melchers Home and Studio at Belmont, George Washington’s Boyhood Home at Ferry Farm, Potomac Point Winery, and Riverside Center for the Performing Arts.