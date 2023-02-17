Virginia tourism pros to gather in Stafford County

Tourism professionals from all corners of Virginia will convene in Stafford County for the Virginia Tourism Corporation’s Visitor Centers Seminar.

From March 20 to 22, 2023, Tour Stafford, Virginia, will welcome more than 100 travel professionals to the Holiday Inn and Conference Center just off Route 17. They will participate in a familiarization tour of the community’s visitor attractions and a conference with presentation-style educational opportunities.

Stafford bid to be the host location.

Tour Stafford, Virginia spokeswoman Courtney Swenson says: