Annual State of Prince William parks report to be delivered at Kelly Center

Prince William County residents will get a chance to learn more about the state of their local parks system.

Join us to celebrate the transformative power of parks in our community as

Seth Hendler-Voss, Director of Prince William County Parks, Recreation and Tourism delivers the state of the parks address and shares findings from our 2022 annual report. Thursday, March 2, 2023

7 p.m.

Kelly Leadership Center

14715 Bristow Rd. Manassas, VA 20112

The event comes on the heels of the approval for Doves Landing outside Manassas. At 500 acres., the passive recreational area will become the county’s largest park and will serve hikers, kayakers, and birdwatchers.

The Prince William County Department of Parks, Recreation, and Tourism manages more than 4,400 acres of parkland comprised of 81 properties and more than 60 miles of trails.

The parks log more than 2 million annual visitors.