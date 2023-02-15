15-year-old charged with making bomb threats to Manassas schools

Police learned of the first bomb threat at Unity Reed High School (formerly Stonewall Jackson Senior High School) at 8820 Rixlew Lane near Manassas. While investigating the incident, officers learned about a similar threat at Osbourn High School in Manassas.

Detectives from Prince William and Manassas City police departments determined the same phone number was used to call both schools. Further investigation revealed the suspect was a former student.

Following the investigation, detectives sought petitions for the juvenile who was taken into custody by Richmond City police on February 15. The student, identified as a 15-year-old male juvenile, will remain in the Richmond area until transferred to Prince William County.

Arrested on February 15:

A 15-year-old male juvenile of Richmond Charged with threats to bomb

Court Date: Pending | Status: Incarcerated

On the day of the incident, police surrounded both schools after learning about the threat. Students were kept locked inside the school buildings, under what the school divisions called “secure the building” status, meaning no one could get inside while learning continued.

Police assisted schools with dismissing students that day. no one was injured.