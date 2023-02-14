Dale City gas pipeline: Town hall meeting February 21

The details of a new gas pipeline running from the Prince William County Landfill to the heart of county government operations, the James J. McCoart Administration Complex, will be discussed at a public meeting.

Some Prince William County residents in the Dale City area are learning about a new natural gas pipeline that could be laid near their homes.

A spokesman for New York-based Opal Fuels says the company is considering laying a seven-mile pipeline from the county’s landfill on Route 234 along a Dominion powerline easement that cuts through the Hillendale, Mapledale, and Princedale neighborhoods in Dale City, to a connection to the Washington Gas system at a tap near the county government center at 1 County Complex Court, off Prince William Parkway in Woodbridge.

About 800 residents could be affected by the pipeline construction. Alternatively, Opal Fuels could lay the pipe along Hoadly Road, which is expected to affect fewer residents.

Prince William County Supervisors say they’re not happy with how Opal Fuels and the county’s office of public works failed to tell residents about a new seven-mile gas line that could soon be laid near their homes.

“The roll-out of this was quite bad,” said Woodbridge District Supervisor Margaret Franklin during the Prince William Board of County Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.

A spokesman for New York-based Opal Fuels is considering laying a seven-mile pipeline from the county’s landfill on Route 234 along a Dominion powerline easement that cuts through the Hillendale, Mapledale, and Princedale neighborhoods in Dale City to a connection to the Washington Gas system at a tap near the county government center at 1 County Complex Court, off Prince William Parkway in Woodbridge.

An Opal Fuels spokesman and the county government said both vowed to do a better job contacting residents with information about the project. Opal Fuels is in the process of surveying the land on which the pipe could travel.

The public meeting will be held Tuesday, February 21, from 7 to 9 p.m., at the McCoart Building, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge, according to a flier sent to PLN by Prince William County Neabsco District Supervisor Victor Angry:

https://www.potomaclocal.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/FINAL_Prince-William-County-Sanitary-Landfill-Community-Event-Flyer.pdf