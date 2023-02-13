Krispy Kreme donating 50% of orders to Woodbridge High School Crew

The Woodbridge Vikings Crew Team is having a fundraiser now through March 4, 2023.

Giving you the best reason to indulge in a dozen Krispy Kreme Until March 4, 50% of your order will be donated when you purchase from the fundraising page https://t.co/1ckkJ6Gqvw #krispykreme #doughnuts #groupraise #digitaldozen #woodbridgehighschoolcrewteam #donuts #fundraiser — Woodbridge Crew (@WoodbridgeCrew) February 10, 2023

Tag @PotomacLocal on Twitter with the details, and tell us if your school, church, or charity has a fundraiser.