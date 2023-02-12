Bull Run Library reopens after leaky water line repair

Published February 12, 2023 at 12:43PM | Updated February 12, 2023 at 1:25PM

The Bull Rub Library in Manassas reopened after closing for a leaky water line.

“Everything was repaired yesterday [Friday, February 10, 2023], and Bull Run Library is open today, Feb. 11,” Prince William County public libraries spokeswoman Rachel Johnson emailed.



The library system reported the closure on Friday via social media.

Bull Run Library will be closed today, Friday, February 10 for water line repairs. We apologize for the inconvenience.#PWPLibraries — Prince William Public Library (@PrinceWmLibrary) February 10, 2023

The library at 8051 Ashton Avenue is regularly open Monday through Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m.

Last year, the library received a $1 million renovation. The library closed for about nine months during the renovation work.