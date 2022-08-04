Renovations at Bull Run Library nearly complete

The Bull Run Regional Library will reopen on September 12 after a nine-month renovation.
The renovation will include a new digital media studio equipped for video production, an updated children’s section, a new study room, and new furniture. To create a more open floor plan, the library will be planned to remove an information desk that currently sits in the middle of the building. A new service kiosk will be added, a library spokeswoman states.
The renovation of the 25,000-square-foot library, located at 8051 Ashton Avenue near Manassas, will cost just under $1 million.
The library is closed to the public for renovations on Saturday, December 11, 2021.
Bull Run Library, first opened in 1994, is one of two “regional” Prince William Public Libraries. Located at 8051 Ashton Avenue, the 25,000 square-foot building will be renovated to include:
We’re excited to announce that Bull Run Library will be reopening Monday, September 12!
Here are a few recent photos as we wrap up the renovation, including the lobby, Quiet Study Room, and the new Makerspace.
We look forward to seeing you on September 12. #pwplibraries pic.twitter.com/ZGatnUX00R
— Prince William Public Library (@PrinceWmLibrary) August 3, 2022
More on what the newly rennovated library will contain:
New Makerspace: The state-of-the-art Makerspace will include new technology and craft tools and equipment. A Digital Media Lab will offer a digital graphic design studio suite, animation studio, green screen, video and audio editing equipment, and more. Laptops and iPads will be integrated to provide a holistic maker experience. There will also be a Cricut, sewing machine, 3D printer, and more for residents to learn and express their creativity. The space will be open daily and will have a dedicated Maker Library on-site to help answer questions and provide technical support. There will also be opportunities to learn in both group and individual settings.
Additional Study Room: A new quiet study room will be added for a total of two reservable meeting rooms available to the public.
Updated Children and Young Adult Areas; New Dedicated Tween Area: These inviting, versatile spaces will be perfect for homework, homeschooling, tutoring, and book clubs. The designated areas will also be used for STEAM and craft programs.
Open Floorplan: The Information Desk that is currently in the middle of the library will be removed, allowing for a more open floorplan and natural flow to allow patrons the opportunity to explore all the library will have to offer. Staff will still be available to assist patrons at a single Service Desk.
New Furniture: Café seating will be placed in the lobby, giving patrons more options to comfortably enjoy reading, learning, and socializing.