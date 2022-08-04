Renovations at Bull Run Library nearly complete

The Bull Run Regional Library will reopen on September 12 after a nine-month renovation.

The renovation will include a new digital media studio equipped for video production, an updated children’s section, a new study room, and new furniture. To create a more open floor plan, the library will be planned to remove an information desk that currently sits in the middle of the building. A new service kiosk will be added, a library spokeswoman states.

The renovation of the 25,000-square-foot library, located at 8051 Ashton Avenue near Manassas, will cost just under $1 million.

The library is closed to the public for renovations on Saturday, December 11, 2021.

Bull Run Library, first opened in 1994, is one of two “regional” Prince William Public Libraries. Located at 8051 Ashton Avenue, the 25,000 square-foot building will be renovated to include:

We’re excited to announce that Bull Run Library will be reopening Monday, September 12! Here are a few recent photos as we wrap up the renovation, including the lobby, Quiet Study Room, and the new Makerspace. We look forward to seeing you on September 12. #pwplibraries pic.twitter.com/ZGatnUX00R — Prince William Public Library (@PrinceWmLibrary) August 3, 2022

More on what the newly rennovated library will contain: