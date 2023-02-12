7 displaced after apartment fire across from Widewater fire station

[Photo: Stafford fire and rescue] [Photo: Stafford fire and rescue] [Photo: Stafford fire and rescue]

Seven people are homeless after a fire in the Widewater area.

At 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, February 11, Stafford County Fire and Rescue units were dispatched for a reported structure fire in the 700 block of Widewater Road, near Decatur Road. The address was across the street from Widewater Fire Station 3 Widewater, and the first units arrived on the scene just moments later, reporting fire and smoke from the exterior of a mixed-use structure subdivided into apartments.

Upon further investigation, the fire had extended into the structure, including the wall, attic, and other void spaces.

The fire was initially reported by a passerby. At the same time, a juvenile in the building reported the smell of smoke to an adult.

The unique construction of the building presented significant challenges in extinguishment, providing many pockets for the fire to hide and extend. The fire was brought under control in approximately two hours.

There were five occupants and four animals in residence at the time, none reported injuries. Seven people have been displaced due to the fire and are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross. Smoke alarms were present but did not sound at the time of the fire.

The fire is under investigation by the Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office. Units were assisted on scene by the Quantico Fire and Emergency Services.