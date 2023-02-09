Updated look for Fredericksburg sheriff’s cars

The Fredericksburg sheriff’s office says its deputies will be driving cars with a new look.

The patrol cars are now fitted with a new logo matching the city’s FXBG logo used on the city’s website and marketing materials to promote the city as a tourist destination.

The primary mission of the Fredericksburg sheriff is to serve civil and criminal documents and protect the judges, court clerks, and residents at the city courthouse.

The city has a police department separate from the sheriff’s office.

More in a press release.