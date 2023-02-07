Published February 7, 2023 at 4:39PM | Updated February 8, 2023 at 9:51AM

Employees at Stafford Hospital donned red in observance of “Go Red for Women,” which encourages awareness of women and heart disease.

Women who “go red” follow an exercise routine, eat a healthier diet, visit a doctor for tests, and influence others by talking about heart health, according to the organization’s website.

Stafford Hospital at 101 Hospital Center Boulevard is associated with Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg.

Stafford Hospital emailed PLN to say: