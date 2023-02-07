Employees at Stafford Hospital donned red in observance of “Go Red for Women,” which encourages awareness of women and heart disease.
Women who “go red” follow an exercise routine, eat a healthier diet, visit a doctor for tests, and influence others by talking about heart health, according to the organization’s website.
Stafford Hospital at 101 Hospital Center Boulevard is associated with Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg.
Stafford Hospital emailed PLN to say:
Stafford Hospital hosted a Wear Red Day event on Friday, February 3 in celebration of National Wear Red Day. Guests enjoyed appetizers, cupcakes, and a hot chocolate bar while learning about Stafford Hospital’s cardiac services, including diagnostic testing services and the cardiac catheterization lab.