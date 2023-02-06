Sterne seeks second term as Stafford Circuit Court Clerk

Stafford County Circuit Court Clerk Kathy M. Sterne announced her intention to seek a second term in office.

Sterne has served as the circuit court clerk for the past seven years and has spent 29 years in the Clerk of Courts office in Stafford County. Voters elected Steren in 2015.

Barbara Decatur served in the role from 2003 from 2015.

“We have accomplished many things in the past seven years, and I look forward to moving this office forward in the next term,” said Sterne in a press release.

The Clerk of Court has over 800 duties in Virginia, and Stafford is in the top 6th busiest clerks office.

Sterene has worked to make changes within the Clerk’s office, according to the press release, while being mindful of tax dollars in modernizing the office and securing outside funding to maintain historical records.

“I want to thank everyone who supported me in 2015, and I look forward to serving you in the future,” said Sterne.

Stafford County Voter Registrar Anna Hash said Sterne has not yet submitted enough signatures qualifying her to be on the ballot.

The General Election is Tuesday, November 7, 2023.