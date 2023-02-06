New spinal navigation technology allows advanced procedures, expert care

The Neurosurgery team at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center is using the latest treatments and technologies to provide a high level of care close to home.

Curve™ Image-Guided Surgery is being used for advanced neurosurgery procedures. Curve™, by BrainLab, provides surgeons with better guidance and control during surgery to enable less invasive, more precise and safer procedures, giving patients better outcomes and a faster recovery.

“Spinal navigation is primarily offered at large hospitals, which limits patient access,” says Dr. John P. Lynes. “Having this technology locally allows us to provide our patients with a higher level of care closer to home. With better visualization of the surgical site, incisions can be minimized, critical structures, such as blood vessels and nerves, are better protected, and overall outcomes improve.”

Curve™ Image-Guided Surgery displays 3D images of the patient’s anatomy based on CT, MRI, and other types of scans. Utilizing touch-screen monitors and two infrared cameras, surgeons are able to track the patient’s exact position on the operating table relative to the surgeon’s instruments.

“Like a GPS for the spine, this technology lets us [surgeons] know exactly where we are at all times. It’s an incredibly powerful ‘surgical sixth sense,’ allowing us to reliably place and double check screws during procedures, such as lumbar fusions. This precise tracking helps us keep the patient safer and makes surgery more efficient,” says Dr. David A. Weiner.

“There are many ways we work to improve the health of our community,” says Julie Billingsley, Director, Patient Care Services, Orthopedics & Neurosciences at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center. “That’s why we continue to add new, advanced technologies that help our surgeons offer less invasive, better coordinated and safer care.”

To learn more go to sentara.com/medicalservices/services/neurosciences/neurosurgery