Manassas-area teenager suspected in car service robberies

Poilce arrested a 17-year-old after a series On February 4 at 11:29 p.m., officers responded to the 7500 block of Kimberton Court near Manassas to investigate a robbery.

The investigation revealed the victim, a driver for an executive car service who was waiting on their fare, approached the vehicle, and got into the backseat.

The suspect brandished a firearm and demanded the victim’s property. The suspect fled on foot with the victim’s property. While checking the area, a police K-9 and officers located the accused and took him into custody without incident.

No injuries were reported. During the investigation, officers determined the accused was also involved in the two previous car service robberies that occurred on February 1 on Bosbury Court, and on February 2 at Poplar and June streets.

Following the investigations, the accused, identified as a 17-year-old male juvenile, was arrested in connection to all three incidents.

A 17-year-old male juvenile of Manassas is charged with three counts of robbery, three counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, one count of possession of a schedule I/II drug, and 1 count of false identity to police

His court Date is pending, and he was held at the county’s juvenile detention center.