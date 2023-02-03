Prince William Circuit Court Clerk to hold 5th annual Valentines wedding bash

Couples looking to take the plunge and say “I do” can register to get married on Valentine’s Day at the 5th Annual Valentine’s Day Wedding Bash at the Prince William County courthouse.

“It’s a happy day for so many people,” said Clerk of Circuit Corut Jacqueline Smith about the Feb. 14 event, to be held at 9329 Main Street in Manassas from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We look forward to Valentine’s Day all year, and the old church is such a charming place for weddings… Being that we’re in a 148-year-old church, it just kind of made sense to me,” said Billy Wiseman, co-founder of Three Monkeys.

“It’s something nice to do for people planning to get married in some room. Instead, they can actually get married in a church. We enjoy giving back to the community. We partnered with the Clerk’s office. I said, ‘We’ve got this space. It’s a church. What do you guys think?’ They were all about it. It snowballed where everybody is doing a little to help make it a big event.”

Several Manassas businesses plan to sponsor surprises for the couples to celebrate their nuptials.

On their sixth anniversary, Katherine and Rene Campos renewed their vows at the old church last year. “We wanted to keep a date that would be memorable. It’s also a holiday, so it’s really cute.” Katherine Campos said.

Larry Bronstone married Samea Whahab during last year’s ceremonies to please his bride. “Valentine’s Day was her first pick,” he said.

The Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office is scheduling appointments for the Valentine’s Day Wedding Bash. Call 703-792-6036 or email [email protected] to get on the schedule.