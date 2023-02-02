Woman found stabbed in Woodbridge

England Rivero

From Prince William police:

Aggravated Malicious Wounding

On February 2 at 4:10AM, officers responded to a residence located in the 16000 block of Crest Dr. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate an assault. Upon arriving at the residence, officers encountered the victim, a 30-year-old woman, who was unconscious and suffering from a stab wound.

Officers began performing first aid until fire and rescue personnel arrived and transported the victim to an area hospital where she is expected to survive. The investigation revealed that the victim and an acquaintance, identified as the accused, were involved in an escalated verbal altercation. During the encounter, the accused retrieved a knife and stabbed the victim. Another occupant of the home intervened and the accused contacted emergency services.

Arrested on February 2:

Paul A ENGLAND, 54, of 16003 Crest Dr. in Woodbridge Charged with aggravated malicious wounding

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable

Strong-Arm Robbery

On February 1 at 11:35AM, officers responded to the area of Old Post Ter. near Old Kings Rd. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate an assault. The investigation revealed the victim, who was working as a taxi driver, was driving a female passenger, later identified as the accused, to their destination when the accused requested to stop in the above area. A verbal altercation over payment ensued between the victim and the accused.

At one point, the accused grabbed the victim’s property which led to a physical struggle. During the struggle, the accused assaulted the victim before twisting the victim’s shirt around her neck. The parties eventually separated, and the accused fled foot. While checking the area, officers located the accused at a nearby residence and took her into custody without incident. The accused was found in possession of the victim’s property. The victim reported minor injuries.

Arrested on February 1:

Jessica E RIVERO, 41, of 1821 Old Post Ter. in Woodbridge Charged with robbery and attempted strangulation

Court Date: April 10, 2023 | Bond: $10,000 Secured Bond

Strong-Arm Robbery

On February 1 at 8:44AM, officers responded to the Subway located at 11004 Sudley Manor Dr. in Manassas (20109) to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed two unknown men approached the service counter and demanded money from the register. The employee ran out of a back door as one of the suspects took the register before fleeing the business. No weapons were displayed or brandished during the incident. The cash register and an undisclosed amount of money were reported missing. The suspects were described as a Hispanic male last seen wearing a fitted cap, a mask, an unzipped dark-colored sweater, and a black male last seen wearing a mask, a black jacket with the hood up and dark colored pants.

Armed Robbery

On February 2 at 4:45AM, officers responded to the 7500 block of Bosbury Ct. in Manassas (20111) to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed the victim, who was operating for a private ride service, was in the above area for an arranged fare when an unknown male, possibly a teenager, approached the vehicle and got into the backseat. The male immediately brandished a firearm and demanded the victim’s property. The suspect fled on foot before the victim drove out of the area and contacted police. No injuries were reported. A police K-9 searched the area for the suspect who was not located. The investigation continues. The suspect was described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5’10”, wearing all black clothing.

Armed Robbery

On February 1 at 10:59AM, officers responded to the area of Poplar St. and June St. in Manassas (20111) to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed the victim, who was operating for a private ride service, was in the above area at the conclusion of an arranged fare when the male passenger brandished a firearm and demanded the victim’s property. The suspect, possibly a juvenile, took an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the vehicle on foot. No injuries were reported. A police K-9 searched the area for the suspect who was not located. The suspect was described as a Hispanic male last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, black pants and shoes and carrying a black backpack.