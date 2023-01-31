Workhouse Arts Center to feature award-winning performers

The Workhouse Arts Center announced its winter-spring performance lineup.

The eclectic offerings range from a classic, old Hollywood-style jazz singer to a family-friendly, progressive hip-hop artist. Comedy show formats include an audience participation round-table discussion and individual stand-up comedians.

Performances are either part of the OnStage series, organized by the Workhouse Art Center’s Performing Arts team, or the Rahmein Presents comedy series, by Rahmein Mostafavi.

The OnStage lineup of musical artists includes Jazz specialist Stephanie Nakasian, GRAMMY-nominated progressive hip-hop artist Christylez Bacon, instrumental solo percussionist Tom Teasly, award-winning vocalist and Virginia Blues ambassador Bobby BlackHat, and Washingon D.C.-based artist and composer Josanne Francis.

Ramhein Presents’ primary program is its ‘couples therapy’ comedy show, a round-table discussion about the trials and tribulations of love, dating, sex, singlehood, and marriage.

All performances are held at the Workhouse campus at 9518 Workhouse Way in Lorton. Show times vary, including both day and night performances. Prices range from $10 to $25; parking is free. For more information, visit workhousearts.org.