Mac N’ Cheese is today’s ‘Take Me Home Tuesday’ pet

Mac N’ Cheese is an outgoing and affectionate girl! She loves to be around humans and will cheerfully meow when she runs up to greet you. Mac n’ Cheese gets along with kids but can be a bit bossy with other cats. If you are looking for a cat that loves attention, then look no further!

She is 2 years old, spayed, up to date on vaccines/preventatives, and microchipped!

If you are interested in applying or learning about Mac N’ Cheese, go to staffordspca.org. You can also call (540)-242-0607, or email [email protected].

Stafford SPCA is a registered 501(C)3 Non-Profit that receives zero funding from the government. Any and all donations are greatly appreciated.

Animal shelters and non-profits should email us a description and photo to be featured on our “Take Me Home Tuesday” post.