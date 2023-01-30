Woman jumps from car to escape suspected drunken driver, dies

On January 28 at 1:43 a.m., investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the area of Williamstown Dr and Richmond Highway in Dumfries to investigate a single-vehicle crash.

The investigation revealed the driver of a 2015 Jeep Wrangler was traveling north on Richmond Highway when the driver slowed to make a right turn onto Williamstown Drive.

As the vehicle slowed, the passenger opened their door and got out of the Jeep was still in motion.

Stefany De La Cruz Moreno Medina, 30, of Woodbridge was found unconscious in the roadway, and first aid was administered until fire & rescue personnel arrived on the scene. Rescue crews took the woman to a hospital, where she died later that morning.

Police found the driver of the vehicle located at the scene of the crash, where he was determined to be intoxicated and driving without a license.

The vehicle’s passenger is also believed to have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident, police said.

Investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash to contact police. The investigation continues.

Gustavo A. BARAHONA BENITEZ, 38, 1745 Fort Henry Court in Dumfries, is charged with driving under the influence and no operator’s license. His court date is pending and bond information was not provided.